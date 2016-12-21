Woman, baby hurt following alleged assault by Slate Belt man
A Slate Belt man is facing an assault charge after pushing a woman to the ground as she held a 1-year-old baby, Slate Belt Regional police said. Earl Hartzell, 27, of Pennsylvania Avenue in Pen Argyl, at 11:15 a.m. Saturday allegedly began arguing with the woman at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pen Argyl Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Musante (Nov '08)
|Mon
|rosemarie cobb
|14
|Mother Charged with Sneaking Drugs into Jail fo...
|Dec 22
|dats sooo hot
|1
|Scene: African American Council's first awards ...
|Dec 17
|silly rabbit
|3
|Camp Waltell (Aug '08)
|Nov 28
|sunny
|75
|Northwestern Academy: boy escapes from Northwes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|Shane clendenin
|51
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|47
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|DrCate
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pen Argyl Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC