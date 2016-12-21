Salvation Army helps Lehigh Valley re...

Salvation Army helps Lehigh Valley residents in need

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: NJ.com

The Salvation Army provides services to more than 52,000 people each year in the Lehigh Valley. We provide fellowship, emergency food assistance, disaster services, shelter for the homeless, hot meals, rental assistance, utility assistance, clothing assistance, senior programs, youth programs, food baskets, back to school supplies and Christmas toys to more than 4,000 children.

