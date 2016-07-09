Gladys Elda Bishop, Pell Lake, WI

Gladys Elda Bishop, Pell Lake, WI

Jul 9, 2016

Gladys Elda Bishop, nee Steil, died Tuesday, July 5, 2016 at her home following a prolonged illness. Gladys was born and raised in Detroit, the daughter of Eric and Elda Willman Steil.

Pell Lake, WI

