A Former Drag 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Gets a Second Life on the Street

Earlier in its life, this gorgeous 1968 Chevelle owned by Wisconsin's Dean Roanhaus was flogged regularly on the dragstrip. In fact, it's even appeared on the pages of Super Chevy previously, way back in the May 1987 issue, when Doug Marion snapped a shot of the car - named the Blue Mirage - at Super Chevy Sunday at Great Lakes Dragaway and subsequently put it into the magazine.

