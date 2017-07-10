News | Guest MINDSETTERa Blank: MBTA Service in RI is Not Very Useful
Last week, Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced that, from July through the end of the year, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority commuter rail service will be free for people traveling within the state. The intention of the pilot program is to attract new riders who, in theory, will then realize the convenience of the rail line and continue to utilize it in the future.
