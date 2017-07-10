Business | PawSox Owners Open to Talking to Other Cities
The PawSox owners previous pledge to be committed to staying in Pawtucket seems to have a chink in the claim. Wednesday, the PawSox announced that will begin to have conversations with new cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
