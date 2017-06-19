The Week That Was With Julie G
This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about the The MATLET Group and how it will move casual dining printing from Central Florida Press into its Packaging Graphics operation in Pawtucket, R.I. - impacting 145 employees. Other news came from Sandy Alexander This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about the The MATLET Group and how it will move casual dining printing from Central Florida Press into its Packaging Graphics operation in Pawtucket, R.I. - impacting 145 employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC