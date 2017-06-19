The Week That Was With Julie G

This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about the The MATLET Group and how it will move casual dining printing from Central Florida Press into its Packaging Graphics operation in Pawtucket, R.I. - impacting 145 employees. Other news came from Sandy Alexander This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about the The MATLET Group and how it will move casual dining printing from Central Florida Press into its Packaging Graphics operation in Pawtucket, R.I. - impacting 145 employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.