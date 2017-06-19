Rhode Island Senate considers streaml...

Rhode Island Senate considers streamlining hospital mergers

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the legislation Tuesday. It would tweak the Hospital Conversions Act which governs procedures for hospital ownership changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Sun Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC