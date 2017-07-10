Providence woman charged with striking minor in Pawtucket
Officials say the impact of the car sent the boy across four lanes of traffic and caused her to crash into a building. Mayowa did not stump on the brakes and continued to accelerate after hitting the boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jul 7
|Laurie Hayes
|55
|North Smithfield home robbed, suspects throw it...
|Jul 4
|sarge251
|1
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC