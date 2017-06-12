Politics | Fung Blasts Raimondo's Rec...

Politics | Fung Blasts Raimondo's Record During Appearance on GoLocal LIVE

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Go Local

Accusing Governor Gina Raimondo of stabbing Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien in the back , to blaming her "failed leadership and weak management" for the state's budget deficit, former gubernatorial opponent Cranston Mayor Allan Fung took Raimondo to task, on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday. "How do you have at least a $90M revenue shortfall? Most likely you overestimated on your budget, and on top of that, let's not forget the overspending by more than $30 million - so that total deficit is closer to $135 million," said Fung.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC