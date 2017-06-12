Politics | Fung Blasts Raimondo's Record During Appearance on GoLocal LIVE

Accusing Governor Gina Raimondo of stabbing Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien in the back , to blaming her "failed leadership and weak management" for the state's budget deficit, former gubernatorial opponent Cranston Mayor Allan Fung took Raimondo to task, on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday. "How do you have at least a $90M revenue shortfall? Most likely you overestimated on your budget, and on top of that, let's not forget the overspending by more than $30 million - so that total deficit is closer to $135 million," said Fung.

