Police nab driver who went wrong way on I-95 in Hopkinton

Hopkinton - Rhode Island State Police early Friday arrested a woman they said drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 south near Exit 1 before crashing into a jersey barrier near Exit 2. Natasha Bedgood, 40, of Providence was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving the wrong way on a highway. Capt.

