Neighborhood evacuated following gas leak in Pawtucket

Wednesday Jun 7

Residents were evacuated and the power to twenty homes was cut in a Pawtucket neighborhood following a gas leak early Wednesday morning. The Pawtucket Police and Fire Departments quickly blocked Japonica Street, and evacuated the neighborhood.

