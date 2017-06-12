Man facing charges after stealing purses from 3 elderly women
Police say they have arrested the man suspected of robbing three older women of their purses in Rhode Island, sending one woman to the hospital. The 27-year-old Pawtucket man is facing first and second-degree robbery charges.
