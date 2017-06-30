Lifestyle | Thursday's LIVE Features Dating App "Hater" ...
Pawtucket native Brendan Alper will kick off the show at 3 p.m. talking about the dating app he developed called Hater . The Brown graduate assembled an app that allows users to match with other people based on things they hate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
