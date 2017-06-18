Cops: Woman Tried to Escape Custody by Climbing Into Ceiling
Police in Rhode Island say a woman who was in custody at a hospital tried to escape by climbing up into a dropped ceiling. WPRI-TV reports that the alleged attempted escape happened shortly after noon Saturday at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.
