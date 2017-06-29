Affordable home to replace blighted multifamily property
A new, affordable, two-family home will be built in Central Falls, R.I., replacing a blighted six-unit multifamily property that has been demolished. The task force had identified 63 Fletcher St. as one of the worst nuisance properties in the city, and the property was ordered to be vacated after the municipal housing court deemed it uninhabitable.
