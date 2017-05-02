the Red Tent Stage Adaptation Continu...

the Red Tent Stage Adaptation Continues This Month at Mixed Magic Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Mixed Magic Theatre presents a stage adaptation of Anita Diamant's bestselling novel THE RED TENT, adapted & directed by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, continuing through May 14th, 2017 at Mixed Magic Theatre . Tickets are $20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar '17 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar '17 Mayan bunch 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,834,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC