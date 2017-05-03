Rhode Island push for early voting gets town clerks' support
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE - A proposal to allow early voting in Rhode Island elections is getting a boost from Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and the town and city clerks who help run polling places. Raimondo joined Democratic Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and a coalition of voting reform advocates Wednesday to call on lawmakers to pass legislation allowing in-person early voting, as well as automatic voter registration.
