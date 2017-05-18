Politics | Sunscreen Allowed in Schools, Renewable Energy Growth...
The Senate passes a bill expanding the Renewable Energy Growth program, students are allowed sunscreen in schools and more. This week at the State House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC