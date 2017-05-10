Police: Suspect sought in attempted robbery of deliveryman
Police in Rhode Island are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted and tried to rob a 66-year-old pizza deliveryman. Pawtucket police say the man was assaulted outside the Domino's Pizza shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
