Police investigate shots fired in Paw...

Police investigate shots fired in Pawtucket

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Pawtucket Police responded to Magill Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of shots fired. Police say they found six shell casings on the ground in the area of 198 Magill Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Providence County was issued at June 10 at 1:49PM EDT

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC