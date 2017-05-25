PawSox stadium deal dead for this session
"It's on the back burner for the time being," Senate President Dominick Ruggerio told ABC6 News, Tuesday. He explained that without the proper legislation from either the Governor's office or from the Mayor's Office in Pawtucket, nothing more could be discussed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC