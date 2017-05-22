PawSox asks Rhode Island for $23 mill...

PawSox asks Rhode Island for $23 million for new stadium

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Owners of the Pawtucket Red Sox are asking Rhode Island for $23 million to help finance a new $83 million ballpark project near downtown Pawtucket. PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced the plans Tuesday at the city's historic Slater Mill.

