PawSox asks Rhode Island for $23 million for new stadium
Owners of the Pawtucket Red Sox are asking Rhode Island for $23 million to help finance a new $83 million ballpark project near downtown Pawtucket. PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced the plans Tuesday at the city's historic Slater Mill.
