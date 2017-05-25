News | Four Indicted in Providence for Illegal Re-Entry Into U.S.
Four people have been indicted for illegal re-entry into the United States by a federal grand jury in Providence. All four defendants were previously deported and allegedly re-entered the country without the permission of the U.S. government.
