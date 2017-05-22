News | EDITORIAL: PawSox Owners Ask i...

News | EDITORIAL: PawSox Owners Ask is Failed Community Leadership and Ultimate Greed

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Go Local

Remember when successful business leaders would use their wealth and later years to build libraries, fund scholarships and invest in non-profits? Now, a group of New England's wealthiest and most successful businessmen are hustling state taxpayer funds and asking Pawtucket, Rhode Island to float a bond to pay for their personal play toy. That is right, the men who built mega-billion corporations and walked away with billions in personal wealth, knowingly bought a minor league baseball team and have been threatening, berating and cajoling Rhode Islanders to underwrite the cost of their pet sports interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar '17 Foxy lady 1 6
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC