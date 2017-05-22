News | EDITORIAL: PawSox Owners Ask is Failed Community Leadership and Ultimate Greed

Remember when successful business leaders would use their wealth and later years to build libraries, fund scholarships and invest in non-profits? Now, a group of New England's wealthiest and most successful businessmen are hustling state taxpayer funds and asking Pawtucket, Rhode Island to float a bond to pay for their personal play toy. That is right, the men who built mega-billion corporations and walked away with billions in personal wealth, knowingly bought a minor league baseball team and have been threatening, berating and cajoling Rhode Islanders to underwrite the cost of their pet sports interest.

