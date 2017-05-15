Live Videos | LIVE: Inside Look at the Living Statutes of TEN31 Productions
Co-Founder and Executive Director of TEN31 Productions , Joe Pari says the company has grown and evolved tremendously from two rudimentary gargoyles at Waterfire 17 years ago, into an art business. The commitment of performers, the dedication of community and Rhode Island all made the perfect formula for the Pawtucket-based company to grow and thrive, explains Pari.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC