Lifestyle | Record Number of Junior Scientists Convene to Showcase Year-Long Work in RI

Record Number of Junior Scientists Convene to Showcase Year-Long Work in RI

Friday May 19

More than 700 elementary school students, teachers, and guests from twelve Rhode Island schools will gather at Goddard Park in Warwick for an environmental education conference to culminate the Narragansett Bay Commission's Watershed Explorers program. The event will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The NBC Watershed Explorers program is an award-winning hands-on water quality monitoring program that educates students and teachers in and out of the classroom about the health of their local watershed areas.

