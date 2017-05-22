Hasbro to hold first-ever convention ...

Hasbro to hold first-ever convention for companya s brands

From G.I. Joe to My Little Pony, toy maker Hasbro says it's holding the first-ever convention to bring all of its brands together. The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company says its HASCON family and fan event will be held in Providence in September.

