Hasbro to hold first-ever convention for companya s brands
From G.I. Joe to My Little Pony, toy maker Hasbro says it's holding the first-ever convention to bring all of its brands together. The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company says its HASCON family and fan event will be held in Providence in September.
