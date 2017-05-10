Ex-group home counselor, man charged with sex trafficking

A former group home counselor and another man are charged with sex-trafficking a 17-year-old girl at hotels in Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts. A federal grand jury this week indicted 27-year-old Reysean "Sincere" Williams, of Pawtucket, and 18-year-old Providence resident Leandro "Leo" Gomes on multiple sex trafficking charges.

