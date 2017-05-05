Document: Driver admitted to smoking marijuana, drinking before crash that killed three
The man accused of causing a crash that killed three young women in Pawtucket last month admitted to police that he smoked two marijuana joints before driving and drank beer earlier in the day, according to a document obtained by Eyewitness News. The detective's affidavit filed in Providence District Court includes a summary of an interview with James Belanger, 21, who is facing a list of charges in connection with the April 6 crash on Walcott Street.
