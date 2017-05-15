Crews respond to overnight fire in Pawtucket
The Red Cross is helping assist a Pawtucket family who were unable to get back into their home after a fire ripped through it overnight. Officials say the fire began on the main floor and climbed up to the attic of the home before crews were able to put it out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC