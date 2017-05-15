Crews respond to overnight fire in Pa...

Crews respond to overnight fire in Pawtucket

Friday May 12

The Red Cross is helping assist a Pawtucket family who were unable to get back into their home after a fire ripped through it overnight. Officials say the fire began on the main floor and climbed up to the attic of the home before crews were able to put it out.

