Couple wants to auction prized license plate for charity
A Rhode Island couple is pushing for an exception to state law that would allow them to raise money for charity by selling their prized family heirloom - license plate No. 11. Low-numbered license plates could once fetch high prices in the state, but now owners can only transfer them to relatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar '17
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar '17
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC