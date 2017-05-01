Couple wants to auction prized licens...

Couple wants to auction prized license plate for charity

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A Rhode Island couple is pushing for an exception to state law that would allow them to raise money for charity by selling their prized family heirloom - license plate No. 11. Low-numbered license plates could once fetch high prices in the state, but now owners can only transfer them to relatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar '17 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar '17 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar '17 innocent one 117
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC