CNE layoffs in response to loss projections

Last week's round of layoffs at Care New England was triggered by estimates the institution comprised of Kent, Women and Infants, Butler and Memorial hospitals would experience second quarter losses worse than those being projected, James Beardsworth, director of communications, said in an interview Friday.

