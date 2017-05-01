CNE layoffs in response to loss projections
Last week's round of layoffs at Care New England was triggered by estimates the institution comprised of Kent, Women and Infants, Butler and Memorial hospitals would experience second quarter losses worse than those being projected, James Beardsworth, director of communications, said in an interview Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar '17
|Mayan bunch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC