Care New England reports $40 million in losses

Care New England, one of the largest hospital chains in Rhode Island, is reporting a $40 million operating loss for the first half of the fiscal year. Representatives with Care New England say the losses come from a mix of low patient volumes and a reliance on Medicaid reimbursements.

