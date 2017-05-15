Business | PawSox Make Apex Site Push...

Business | PawSox Make Apex Site Push - Present and Former Owners ...

GoLocal has learned that the owners of the Apex site in Pawtucket and the previous owners are battling in Superior Court over indemnification provisions from more than $6.4 million in environmental clean-up costs tied to the land being eyed for the new PawSox Stadium. The two parties include Andrew Gates of Apex Development Company who purchased the property for $24 million and a number of members of the prominent Fain family, who previously had ownership interest in the property.

