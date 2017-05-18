Blog Round Up | Teknor tackles the TPE riddle Materials firm Teknor...

Blog Round Up | Teknor tackles the TP...

Blog Round Up | Teknor tackles the TPE riddle

Teknor Apex Co. is addressing one of the great questions of the plastics materials market: What exactly is a thermoplastic elastomer? The Pawtucket, R.I.-based materials firm recently posted a slideshow on its website describing the six different types of TPEs: TPO, TPV, SBC, TPU, COPE and COPA.

