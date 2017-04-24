Woonsocket fire damages home
A fire that billowed through the top floor of a house in Pawtucket left two families without a home on Easter. Fire officials tell ABC6 News that the heavy wind fanned the flames, but crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and contain it.
