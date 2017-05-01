Police union wants city to reject ant...

Police union wants city to reject anti-profiling measure

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The police union in Rhode Island's largest city is asking political leaders to reject a proposed ordinance that would ban discriminatory profiling by police, limit use of a gang database and establish other checks on officers. The Providence City Council voted in favor of the ordinance last week, but its final passage requires a second vote scheduled for Thursday evening.

