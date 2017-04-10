Police ID victims of triple fatal crash in Pawtucket, charges driver

Police have identified the three women who passed away after the car they were in hit a pole and split in half on Walcott Street in Pawtucket early Thursday morning. According to Police, Fatima Rosa, 22, Emily Howell, 20, and Theresa Leary, 24, all of West Warwick were inside a black Nissan Altima when it crashed around 12:15 a.m. All three women were ejected from the vehicle, authorities say.

