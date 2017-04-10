Police: 3 women killed in Rhode Island car crash
Authorities say three women have died in an early morning car crash in Rhode Island that was so violent that the vehicle split in two after hitting a utility pole. Police say two men were also in the car when it crashed in Pawtucket at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday.
