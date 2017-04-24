Pawsox release new plans for downtown area
The Pawsox released a new design concept on Tuesday that is not simply a ballpark, but an entire downtown area in Pawtucket. The plans are to build a new downtown ballpark at Slater Mill going off the concept of a public "Park at the Park."
