News | Proposed Asphalt Plant in Pawtucket Facing Mounting Opposition
A proposed asphalt plant at 560 Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket is facing mounting opposition, after a zoning board meeting Monday night saw the application tabled to be considered at a later date - and a petition started to block it from moving forward. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien spoke with GoLocal on Tuesday on Pawtucket Asphalt Corporation's request for a variance to put a facility at the Mineral Spring Avenue location, whose application was deemed to be incomplete as of April 25. "I'm trying to be very careful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|3 hr
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|3 hr
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar '17
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC