News | Proposed Asphalt Plant in Pawtucket Facing Mounting Opposition

Proposed Asphalt Plant in Pawtucket Facing Mounting Opposition

A proposed asphalt plant at 560 Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket is facing mounting opposition, after a zoning board meeting Monday night saw the application tabled to be considered at a later date - and a petition started to block it from moving forward. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien spoke with GoLocal on Tuesday on Pawtucket Asphalt Corporation's request for a variance to put a facility at the Mineral Spring Avenue location, whose application was deemed to be incomplete as of April 25. "I'm trying to be very careful.

