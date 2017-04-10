News | PawSox Full Steam Ahead On New Stadium This Session

Pawtucket Red Sox Vice Chairman Mike Tamburro told GoLocal on Wednesday that he expects a proposal this legislative session from the current team ownership for a new, publicly-owned ballpark. Tamburro's remarks came during his interview with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE, following PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg's appearance on the show on Friday -- and current Chairman Larry Lucchino's remarks on Monday that the ownership of the Boston Red Sox AAA affiliate is looking to build a new, "public" park.

