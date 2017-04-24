Live Videos | LIVE: The Voice Star Johnny Gates Announces Date for Providence Show

West Warwick Native Johnny Gates who recently gained national celebrity attention on The Voice, announced on GoLocal LIVE he'll be play a show at The Met in Pawtucket on Saturday, June 24. Gates says The Met is one of his favorite places to play in the country and he can't wait to perform in Rhode Island. After his time on The Voice Gate says he's been extremely inspired, so he's working on new music that he's writing and producing all on his own, something he hasn't done before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.