Lifestyle | United Way of RI & Books ...

Lifestyle | United Way of RI & Books Are Wings Team Up to Host 6th Annual Book Drive

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Go Local

The United Way of Rhode Island and Books Are Wings are teaming up for their sixth annual book drive to ensure children can experience the fun of reading. Books may be dropped off on Fridays, between 9am and 1pm, April 28 through June 2, at Books Are Wings, located in Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main Street, Suite 8223A in Pawtucket, or at United Way of Rhode Island's headquarters, 50 Valley Street, Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pawtucket Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar '17 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar '17 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar '17 innocent one 117
See all Pawtucket Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pawtucket Forum Now

Pawtucket Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pawtucket Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pawtucket, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC