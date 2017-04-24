Lifestyle | United Way of RI & Books Are Wings Team Up to Host 6th Annual Book Drive
The United Way of Rhode Island and Books Are Wings are teaming up for their sixth annual book drive to ensure children can experience the fun of reading. Books may be dropped off on Fridays, between 9am and 1pm, April 28 through June 2, at Books Are Wings, located in Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main Street, Suite 8223A in Pawtucket, or at United Way of Rhode Island's headquarters, 50 Valley Street, Providence.
