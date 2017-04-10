Driver in triple-fatal crash freed on $25,000 bail
The man police say was driving a car that struck a utility pole in Pawtucket last week, killing three young women in his rear seat, has been freed on $25,000 bail. James Belanger was also ordered to surrender his license during his arraignment Monday on several charges, including three counts of driving to endanger with death resulting.
