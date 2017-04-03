Counter-Productions Theatre Company Presents Lonely Planet
Counter-Productions Theatre Company wraps up their tenth season with Steven Dietz's Lonely Planet, an absurdist comedy exploring friendship and fear at the height of the AIDS epidemic. Directed by Michael Ducharme, who directed last season's Frost/Nixon, the play features Jim O'Brien as Jody and Chris Plonka as Carl.
