Business | Bristol County Savings Bank Names Ali Vice President of Commercial Lending
Ali will be responsible for the development and management of the commercial loan and deposit relationships in the Rhode Island Region and will work out of the Bank's Pawtucket office. Before joining Bristol County Savings Bank, Ali held numerous positions with Santander Bank including Market Manager/Team Leader - Business Banking in Boston, Massachusetts; Vice President/Relationship Manager - Business Banking, Providence, Rhode Island; and Small Business Relationship Manager, also in Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Pawtucket Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|10 hr
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|10 hr
|Saul
|1
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar '17
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar '17
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Pawtucket Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC