Blog Round Up | Using plastic to buy plastics Materials maker Teknor...
The materials firm's newly opened online Color Store allows any plastics processor to use a credit card to buy stock color concentrates in minimum order quantities of 2 pounds. Officials with Teknor in Pawtucket, R.I., said in a news release that the new program will simplify purchasing, particularly for processors with small product runs.
