Police arrest 4 Pawtucket men for distributing narcotics
As a result of the ongoing narcotics investigation they arrested 25-year-old Jesus Rivera. Police seized 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, 7.3 grams of heroin, 3.7 grams of powdered cocaine and various packaging and distribution materials at Rivera's apartment at 560 Prospect St. apartment 29. Rivera is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with internet to deliver, and maintaining a common nuisance.
